Piper Jameson Joins Universal Technical Institute As Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Piper Jameson will join Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. She replaces Jeff May, who is leaving the company by mutual agreement.

Jameson will be responsible for leading the company’s marketing and advertising strategies, with a focus on growing new student enrollment. She brings to the job more than 20 years of marketing experience in the education sector, including 11 years previously at UTI.

“We thank Jeff for his years of service and his many contributions to UTI. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Kim McWaters, chairman and CEO. “We are excited to have Piper back on our team to lead marketing at this critical time. She knows our business and is passionate about our mission. She is a seasoned and effective strategist and leader, and has the experience and expertise to help us grow our enrollment and meet the growing demand for skilled technicians.”

Jameson joins UTI from Northern Arizona University – Extended Campuses, where she served as chief marketing officer. Prior to that, she was executive vice president and chief marketing officer with Lincoln Educational Services. During her nine-year tenure with Lincoln, she generated record-level inquiry and enrollment growth in the company’s automotive and skilled trade programs while lowering advertising costs.

Jameson was with UTI from 1994 to 2005, serving in various operational and executive positions, including senior vice president, marketing. Prior to that, she was a member of the executive team at The Ritz-Carlton – Phoenix.

Jameson holds Bachelor of Science degrees in marketing and business management from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in strategic communication and leadership from Seton Hall University.