Philips MotoVision And Vision Moto Combine To Deliver Lighting Safety For Motorcycles, Scooters And Powersports

Lumileds, a subsidiary of Royal Philips, is now offering a line of advanced headlight bulbs for motorcycles, scooters and powersports vehicles. The company says Philips MotoVision and Vision Moto are breakthroughs in lighting safety for all types of two-wheeled motor vehicles as well as quads, ATVs and 4 wheelers.

Philips MotoVision delivers greater nighttime visibility and safety, allowing cyclists to see and be seen better. The bulbs are available for 9003/H4 and H7 applications. They are designed to put up to 40 percent more light on the road and deliver a beam that’s up to 50 ft. longer than traditional halogen bulbs, so riders can see clearly and can be seen easily by other motorists, according to the company. Philips MotoVision also creates a distinctive orange reflection in the headlight that helps motorcycles and scooters stand out from other road traffic.

Philips Vision Moto HS1 and S2 headlight bulbs are designed for scooters and powersports. They are engineered to produce up to 30 percent more light than standard bulbs. This increased light output helps to illuminate more of the roadway for the rider and can help ensure superior nighttime visibility, the company says. More light at night is especially beneficial in powersports applications where riders may be riding on dark, unfamiliar roads and trails.

For more information about Philips automotive lighting products, visit philips.com/automotive or call 1-800-257-6054.