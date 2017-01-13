Peterson Launches Newly Updated Website At PMlights.com

Peterson Manufacturing Co. has announced the launch of its newly updated website: pmlights.com. Some nine months in development, the new site provides visitors a faster, easier way to access the latest information on Peterson products and services from any desktop or mobile device.

Visually, the new site presents a cleaner, more colorful look with bold graphics, updated photos, videos and informative text. Functionally, the layout is streamlined for clearer, interactive navigation featuring drop-down menus with speedy links to every corner of the site. All main sections – Company, Products, Resources and News – can be accessed directly with a single click, as can links to many social media sites.

“Besides updating the look and feel and responsiveness of our site, we also wanted it to be fully scalable to today’s wide range of fixed and mobile devices,” said Rick Stephens, Peterson’s corporate director of information technologies. “No matter what screen size or device our visitors use, they’ll find the new site automatically fits their windows with high-resolution displays.”

While the new website’s modern menu styling and easier navigation greatly improve a visitor’s browsing experience, the driving software and comprehensive product database remain the same, the company says.

“For a great new look at everything PM, we invite you to visit us at pmlights.com,” said Stephens.