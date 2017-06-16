Permatex Partners With PowerNation TV To Promote Core Products

Permatex has announced an advertising partnership with PowerNation TV. As part of this partnership, PowerNation TV will showcase and integrate Permatex and Fast Orange brand products in its premium programming, which includes Detroit Muscle, Engine Power, Truck Tech and Xtreme Off-Road.

PowerNation is a leading automotive how-to program in the automotive market. It is produced by RTM, creator of the PowerBlock, TV’s original, highest-rated automotive enthusiast theme block. PowerNation’s car shows empower DIY enthusiasts with hands-on auto build tech, speed secrets, shortcuts and product information. Across cable TV, digital TV and streaming platforms, PowerNation’s programs reach more than 120 million viewers annually.

According to Dan Clarke, Permatex senior product manager, Permatex chose to partner with PowerNation because of its broad reach through traditional broadcasting, cable with Spike TV and their free streaming app on Roku and Apple TV.

“We felt that this was a good way to maximize our reach to core customers. We know the content on PowerNation is solid and informative, and partnering with them is a good fit for us. We are always looking to engage with our customers and provide them with useful tips on how to use our products as well as keep them up to date on the latest trends and innovations,” said Clarke.

Throughout the partnership, Permatex will utilize traditional commercials as well as integrated product placements on PowerNation TV programming. The programs will showcase both Permatex and Fast Orange brands, including a new line of gasket makers, premium hand cleaners and Permatex Fast Orange Grease X, the world’s first laundry detergent specifically formulated for mechanics.

For more information, visit permatex.com.