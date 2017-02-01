Permatex Appoints Paco Agrafojo As Director Of Marketing

Permatex, a provider of chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, has named Paco Agrafojo to head its marketing team. As director of marketing, Agrafojo will be responsible for driving product innovation, engaging consumers through the brands and providing Permatex’s retail partners with viable solutions to drive their category growth. He also will support the sales team efforts in business development for the retail, traditional and international channels.

The announcement was made by Andy Robinson, Permatex vice president and general manager, who noted, “We are very excited to have Paco join our management team. He comes to us with over 20 years of experience in marketing and sales and has worked extensively in the development of new products and the marketing and analytics of consumer goods. We look forward to the leadership and strategic vision for growth that he will bring to our business.”

Prior to joining Permatex, Agrafojo spent five years with Newell Brands/The Yankee Candle Co., serving first as director of customer marketing and then as the director of category and customer analytics. In these roles, Agrafojo was responsible for leading the development of a divisional business analytics team, the analytics of marketing and promotional activities, and new product launch strategy for the company’s wholesale division. Before The Yankee Candle Co., Agrafojo worked as director of trade marketing for Med Foods Inc., and as senior category manager for Heineken USA.

Paco Agrafojo holds a Bachelor of Arts in organizational communication from the University of Central Florida. He also is a member of the Central Florida Alumni Chapter of Delta Upsilon Fraternity.