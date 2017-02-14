Penray Introduces A New Pair Of Solutions For Engines

Motorists and technicians alike are always looking for ways to extend engine life and restore engine performance to original levels. Penray Inc. says it has introduced two new chemical service kits that do exactly that.

Penray’s new two-step Oil and Fuel Treatment Kit No. 7702 offers a simple-to-use chemical service kit that removes debris and deposits from fuel systems, while fortifying engine oil with a specially-formulated compound that strengthens and extends the life of engine oil. The combination of these two products enhances the effectiveness of any oil change service.

Penray also is introducing an upgraded three-step Premium Oil System Cleaner kit, No. 7603. This new kit includes the same oil and fuel supplements as the two-step kit, and adds Penray’s Crankcase and Differential Cleaner. This powerful cleaning agent is particularly useful on higher-mileage engines, those which have seen severe service or those that have not had regular oil and filter changes. This cleaner is designed to be added to engine oil five minutes before draining, and works to dissolve gum, sludge and varnish throughout the crankcase, including critical areas like pistons, rings, cylinder walls and the highly-sensitive cam/lifter interface.

“These two new chemical service kits, created and manufactured in the United States, represent an important opportunity to upgrade a routine oil change into a premium engine service,” said Mark Kardon, director of marketing for Penray. “The precision of fuel injectors used in virtually all late-model cars requires that they be kept meticulously clean and free of debris and deposits that can interfere with proper fuel delivery and injector spray patterns. These two new service kits provide the opportunity to upgrade to a powerful premium service that enhances both performance and longevity.”