Paul McCarthy, MEMA senior vice president, strategy, planning and insights, has assumed an additional position at AASA as its executive vice president.

“Paul joined the MEMA team in April 2011, where he has worked in strategic leadership positions at AASA and MEMA to build a focus on creating relevant member value,” said Bill Long, AASA president and chief operating officer. “He will continue to be an asset for all of MEMA, including his expanded role at AASA.”

In his new role, McCarthy provides executive and strategic leadership to further advance the business interests of AASA members. He also will continue in his MEMA role as a member of the association’s executive staff, reporting to MEMA CEO Steve Handschuh.

Prior to joining AASA, McCarthy led the Automotive and Industrial Products Strategy Practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He worked for numerous automotive suppliers, eight of the top 10 global automakers, private equity firms and financial institutions. He was PwC’s leading global automotive industry subject matter expert, and his analysis was cited in The Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Reuters, Handelsblatt, Frankfurter Allgemeine, Les Echos, Automotive News and other publications.

McCarthy earned his Master of Business Administration in global business from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business and was a Fuqua Scholar.