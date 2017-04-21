Uncategorized/AASA
April 21, 2017 11:40 am

Paul McCarthy Assumes New Role At Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

CVSN To Honor Robert 'Pete' Joy With The 2017 President's Award

Timken Earns Recognition As John Deere 'Partner-Level Supplier' And Hall Of Fame Supplier

Arnott Announces New Rear Air Struts For The 2002-'08 BMW 7 Series With And Without EDC

Amalie Oil Co. Hires New Regional Manager For The US Central Area

Bendix Brand Releases Brochure Highlighting Enhancements To Stop Product Line

Mitchell 1 Enhancements To ProDemand Streamline User Experience And Search Results

AAM's Next Generation EcoTrac Increases Fuel Economy, Decreases Packaging Size

Editor’s Note: No AMN Newsletters This Friday

BASF Names Dirk Bremm As President Of Coatings Division

DENSO Returns To NHRA Las Vegas Nationals As Title Sponsor

Paul McCarthy, MEMA senior vice president, strategy, planning and insights, has assumed an additional position at AASA as its executive vice president.

“Paul joined the MEMA team in April 2011, where he has worked in strategic leadership positions at AASA and MEMA to build a focus on creating relevant member value,” said Bill Long, AASA president and chief operating officer. “He will continue to be an asset for all of MEMA, including his expanded role at AASA.”

In his new role, McCarthy provides executive and strategic leadership to further advance the business interests of AASA members. He also will continue in his MEMA role as a member of the association’s executive staff, reporting to MEMA CEO Steve Handschuh.

Prior to joining AASA, McCarthy led the Automotive and Industrial Products Strategy Practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He worked for numerous automotive suppliers, eight of the top 10 global automakers, private equity firms and financial institutions. He was PwC’s leading global automotive industry subject matter expert, and his analysis was cited in The Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Reuters, Handelsblatt, Frankfurter Allgemeine, Les Echos, Automotive News and other publications.

McCarthy earned his Master of Business Administration in global business from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business and was a Fuqua Scholar.

 

Show Full Article