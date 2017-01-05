Parts Plus Member Monroe Motor Products Honors 100-Year Legacy With Centennial Celebration

Monroe Motor Products, a Rochester, New York-based Parts Plus member of the Automotive Distribution Network, recently kicked off its 100th anniversary celebration with a weekend gathering for senior management, store managers and some of its best customers at the New York Wine and Culinary Center in Canandaigua, New York.

The company’s rich history can be traced back to 1917, when Max and Issac Gordon founded the Pullman Taxicab Co., which eventually led to the formation of Gordon Motor Parts. That business evolved into a warehouse distributor servicing independent jobbers throughout New York State, named Monroe Motor Products, after the county where it was established. Max’s son, Burt, became president and CEO of the company in the 1970s.

The third-generation company has thrived for 10 decades because of the organization’s commitment to continually honor the principles established by Issac, Max and Burt decades ago, says Michael Gordon, Burt’s son, who today serves as president and CEO of Monroe Motor Products.

“A century later, Monroe Motor Products continues to offer exceptional service while maintaining the highest ethical standards,” said Gordon. “This has been challenging at times for a family-owned business to accomplish in an ever-changing business. As we look back on our 100 years, without the personal sacrifices, moral values and vision of Issac, Max and Burt, none of this would have been possible.”

Today, the company has more than 180 employees, with 17 corporate locations from Jamestown to Potsdam. Monroe also services independently owned Parts Plus stores within its geographic territory.

“Monroe’s warehouse and company-owned Parts Plus auto stores have worked hard to not only provide exceptional service and products but also serve as business partners for their customers,” said David Prater, president of the Network. “Our group will continue to work closely with Monroe to stay one step ahead of technological advances in the industry, so the company can continue to outperform its competition by providing the highest level of service it has for 100 years now.”