Parts Authority Hosts Extravaganza For Customers And Vendors At Citi Field

Parts Authority honored its customers and vendor partners at an exclusive celebration held at Citi Field in Queens, New York, teeming with lights, glitter, Las Vegas showgirls and the “Rat Pack” on May 2, which brought together more than 3,500 customers, vendors and Parts Authority team members.

“This was the most installer customers I’ve seen in one venue aside from SEMA,” said Matt Verger of Spectra Premium.

Parts Authority presented the 2017 Supplier of the Year award to Timken, citing the company’s outstanding commitment and dedication to the industry. Rodney Whitlow from DENSO was recognized as Factory Rep of the Year. Manufacturer Reps of the year awards were presented to Robbie Riefberg from SRS Marketing Co., Mike Padover from Automotive Aftermarket Representatives and Justin Masseo from Glazier Sales Associates. Outstanding Service Reps of the Year were presented to Mike Steubing from Standard Motor Products, Hank Nas from A1 CARDONE and Leon DeLong from Standard Motor Products.

“We want to thank all of our suppliers,” said Randy Buller, CEO of Parts Authority. “Without our vendor partners, we are nothing.”

Buller said he was excited about synergistic team building. “Our success at Parts Authority is all about the synergy between our vendors, our customers and our team members. Tonight, we get to honor all of them in a very big way.”

Raffle prizes were given away throughout the evening. Prizes included items such as jumbo television sets and electronic gifts. Grand-prize winners received a free week and a free month of auto parts. Buller said he prides himself on the excellent relationships he enjoys with his own staff, his customers and the vendor community. “We are judged by the company we keep,” said Buller.