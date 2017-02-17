Service And Repair/giveaway
February 17, 2017

OTC Announces Diagnostic Giveaway For Technicians

Technicians can win an OTC Evolve or Encore professional diagnostics kit from now through April 30 to help them fix more cars and fix them faster. Two weekly winners will be selected every Wednesday to win either an Evolve or Encore. The Android-based tools include more than 30 million on-tool repairs, bidirectional controls, thousands of special tests and more. Both tools also feature direct-linking to Identifix and other repair networks so technicians can stay with the vehicle, accessing the information they need to fix more cars faster.

Technicians can register for the sweepstakes at otctools.com/fix/win-diagnostics. Two technicians will be selected at random each week to win an Evolve or Encore. Only technicians in North America are eligible. Full contest details can be found on the sweepstakes page.

The Evolve, OTC’s newest scan tool, features OEM-quality wiring diagrams available directly on the tool, a wireless VCI that doubles as a J2534 device and a 10.1-inch high-resolution screen. Evolve’s dual WiFi architecture also provides a more reliable tool-to-VCI connection while still being on shop WiFi to work faster.

OTC Encore was one of the first Android-based diagnostic tools in North America, making its debut in 2014. Since then, the tool has received more than a dozen updates. The software improvements include adding vehicle coverage, special tests and controls and additional tool functionality to make the Encore faster and more responsive.

To learn more about OTC diagnostics or to compare the Encore and Evolve, visit otctools.com/fix.

