O’Reilly Automotive Reports 2nd Quarter 2017 Comparable Store Sales Results

O’Reilly Automotive has announced its 2017 second quarter comparable store sales results of 1.7 percent, which fell short of previously issued second quarter comparable store sales guidance of 3 to 5 percent. The company will release its full second quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, July 26.

Greg Henslee, O’Reilly’s CEO, stated, “After exiting the first quarter and entering April on an improved sales trend, we faced a more challenging sales environment than we expected for the remainder of the quarter. Our second quarter comparable store sales results of 1.7 percent represent an improvement over our first quarter, but fell below our guidance of 3 to 5 percent, due to what we believe were continued headwinds from a second consecutive mild winter and overall weak consumer demand. The comparable store sales shortfall will also have a consequent impact on our operating profitability, which we will report in our full second quarter earnings release on July 26.”

Henslee added, “While we are disappointed with our sales results in the first half of the year, we remain confident in the long-term health of our industry and our team’s ability to provide exceptional customer service and take market share in this challenging demand environment.”

Second Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to team members, as well as the sales from Leap Day in the six months ended June 30, 2016. Comparable store sales increased 1.7 percent for the second quarter ended June 30, on top of 4.3 percent for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 1.3 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2017, on top of 5.1 percent for the same period one year ago.