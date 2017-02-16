Optronics Launches New Merchandising Program At HDAW

Optronics International, a manufacturer and supplier of heavy-duty LED vehicle lighting, announced the introduction of a sweeping new merchandising and in-store sales support program that was first revealed to key distributors at HDAW 2017 in Las Vegas. The program includes new packaging, retail displays, signage, posters, collateral literature and videos.

Optronics used one-on-one meetings at HDAW to present distributors with new, innovative, state-of-the-art options for in-store sales and merchandising that rival those being employed in the advanced retail automotive industry, according to the company. Pilot programs at some select distributors have been credited with increasing sales of Optronics lighting by almost 10 percent.

“Our new merchandising and in-store sales support program can take a distributor’s showroom to a whole new level by employing more sophisticated point-of-sale marketing techniques,” said Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International. “With our program, distributors benefit from having Optronics become their merchandising consultant for vehicle lighting.”

Optronics says it offers distributors one of the widest arrays of merchandising tools in the heavy-duty industry. In addition to traditional merchandising tools, Optronics supports its distributors with custom display services that meet the needs of specific organizations within specific geographies and markets.

“Optronics offers us merchandising and in-store sales support that is both flexible and effective,” said Chris Craddock, vice president of sales and Marketing for WheelTime Network LLC. “Optronics is an enthusiastic lighting supplier that knows what works in lighting sales and knows how to deliver that to its channel partners.”

