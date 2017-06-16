OptiCat Announces Global Aftermarket Research Catalog

OptiCat LLC has announced the availability of its new Global Aftermarket Research Catalog, featuring product information covering 138 countries, with much of it available in 30 languages. Information in the catalog is made available through suppliers and with the cooperation of TecAlliance GmbH, along with OptiCat, which bring together in one platform technology and information from the companies’ respective catalog product databases.

The advent of this catalog allows aftermarket professionals to access the widest possible array of products for a variety of purposes, such as developing global applications, viewing product mappings, product sourcing and general research. It also provides a database that is searchable by product attributes, where suppliers have populated information so that professionals searching for parts can find the right part or parts for their applications.

In order to build this catalog, OptiCat and TecAlliance have developed a new solution that brings all this information into one common user interface, regardless of the data standards originally used to create the information. This allows flexible access to the information, via password from the OptiCat-provided secure catalog website.

As an added benefit of this effort, OptiCat is making available the capability for companies that are members of both the OptiCat and TecAlliance systems to show their parts in a custom “Supplier-Branded Global Aftermarket Catalog” showing only their parts. These custom-branded catalogs can be built to allow custom access defined by the site owner/supplier, such as by specific customers or for internal use by the company’s sales and product development teams.

“We believe this new global catalog is an industry game-changer,” said Bryan Thueson, chief operating officer of OptiCat. “The fact that we have brought together true global data into one simple user interface provides an all-new capability to the parts aftermarket with myriad potential applications.”

Product information for locations outside the U.S. and Canada will be available in 30 languages for any specific country’s data. Data for the U.S. and Canada will currently be available only in English.

Access to this Global Aftermarket Catalog is available immediately with with an annual subscription from OptiCat LLC.