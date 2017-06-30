Distribution/Opteon
June 30, 2017 11:36 am

Opteon YF (R-1234yf) 12-Oz Service Cans Launched In US Market

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

AMN Wishes You A Safe And Happy Independence Day!

Dayco Earns Finalist Spot In 2017 Altair Enlighten Awards

FinishMaster Opens First Branch In Nashville, Tennessee

Opteon YF (R-1234yf) 12-Oz Service Cans Launched In US Market

AAM's Chairman And CEO Recognized With Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

AkzoNobel Completes Expansion Of Coatings Research Facility In Houston

KYB Americas Corp. Receives Federated Marketing Vendor Of The Year Award

Dura-Bond Bearing Co. Recognized As A Preferred Partner By Jasper Engines & Transmissions

Bridgestone Makes Strategic Investment In Proactive Ride Technology

Purolator Releases 'Nothing Gets By Us. Nothing Gets By You.' Video Series

The Chemours Co. has announced the first sales of Opteon YF (R-1234yf) 12-oz service cans in the United States.

The new Opteon YF cans provide a convenient and cost-effective way for automotive technicians to service vehicles specifying R-1234yf, says the company. Coinciding with this launch, durable left-hand thread can taps, specifically designed for Opteon YF pierce top cans, also are available. It is estimated that vehicles using YF will ramp-up to more than 50 million on the road globally by the end of 2017 and more than 80 million by 2018.

“We are excited to be first-to-market in the United States with our Opteon YF (R-1234yf) 12oz can offering, complete with compatible can tap,” said Mike McMenamin, U.S. market segment leader for Automotive Refrigerants. “This launch of our expanded Opteon YF offering follows through on our commitment from the 2016 AAPEX Show, and provides aftermarket service shops a way to ensure they are ready to properly service the new cars coming into their shops.”

Opteon YF cans and compatible can taps are available at leading auto suppliers nationwide.

For more information, go to Opteon.com.

Show Full Article