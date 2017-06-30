Opteon YF (R-1234yf) 12-Oz Service Cans Launched In US Market

The Chemours Co. has announced the first sales of Opteon YF (R-1234yf) 12-oz service cans in the United States.

The new Opteon YF cans provide a convenient and cost-effective way for automotive technicians to service vehicles specifying R-1234yf, says the company. Coinciding with this launch, durable left-hand thread can taps, specifically designed for Opteon YF pierce top cans, also are available. It is estimated that vehicles using YF will ramp-up to more than 50 million on the road globally by the end of 2017 and more than 80 million by 2018.

“We are excited to be first-to-market in the United States with our Opteon YF (R-1234yf) 12oz can offering, complete with compatible can tap,” said Mike McMenamin, U.S. market segment leader for Automotive Refrigerants. “This launch of our expanded Opteon YF offering follows through on our commitment from the 2016 AAPEX Show, and provides aftermarket service shops a way to ensure they are ready to properly service the new cars coming into their shops.”

Opteon YF cans and compatible can taps are available at leading auto suppliers nationwide.

For more information, go to Opteon.com.