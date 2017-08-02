Openbay Appoints Jim Gregoire As Chief Product Officer

Openbay, an award-winning online marketplace for auto repair and provider of SaaS-based offerings for the auto care industry, has announced the appointment of Jim Gregoire as chief product officer. This news follows Openbay’s recent announcement to expand beyond its marketplace to offer subscription services (SaaS) to the auto care industry.

A proven SaaS product veteran and with more than 25 years of experience in the software industry and multi-sided marketplaces, Gregoire will lead the company’s product strategy as it continues to expand its platform to better serve the auto care industry.

Gregoire brings more than two decades of leadership at startups and enterprises managing early-stage to mature, industry-leading products. Most recently he served as vice president of product at NEA-backed Placester, where he was responsible for both small and mid-size business and enterprise products, and helped the company achieve its traction in the SMB market. Previously, Gregoire held senior-level product and marketing positions at AOL, Yodle and Monster.

“Openbay continues to execute on its vision to transform the way the auto care industry acquires and retains new customers. With strong growth in its SaaS offering since its release, Jim is the perfect fit to continue to innovate and expand our platform,” said Rob Infantino, CEO and founder of Openbay.