Online Registration Open For ASA’s Annual Business Meeting   

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has opened online registration for its 2017 Annual Business Meeting, which will be held April 24-26 at the Magnolia Hotel in Denver.

Information about the meeting, schedule of events and online registration are available here. http://members.asashop.org/events/ Attendees also may use the site to book reservations at the Magnolia Hotel.

The event will kick off with a welcome reception on the evening of Monday, April 24, sponsored by Federated Insurance. On Tuesday, April 25, all ASA members are invited to attend a board of directors meeting, where board members for 2017-‘18 will be sworn in during special ceremonies. Prior to the board meeting, all attendees are invited to a general member luncheon. Following the board meeting, there will be an invitation-only recognition dinner.

On Wednesday, April 26, the collision and mechanical operations committees and the board of directors of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) will hold separate meetings in the morning. Later in the day, an attendee group event to see a Colorado Rockies game, sponsored by AutoZone, is by invitation only.

Attendee registration fee for the meeting is $99.95, which includes the Monday night reception and Tuesday luncheon. Housing and transportation arrangements are the responsibility of attendees.