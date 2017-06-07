Personnel/Obituary
June 7, 2017 12:42 pm

Obituary: Mike Bland, Longtime Industry Veteran, Passes Away At 61

Many have lost a good friend to the industry this past week: Mike Bland. Working for various manufacturers all while maintaining a seat on the Automotive Sales Council, Bland was a good friend to whomever he came in contact with and will be deeply missed.

Michael “Mike” Burke Bland, age 61, was born on June 8, 1955. He passed away on June 1. He was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Male); cherished son of the late Harvey and Gertrude (nee Nolan); loving father of Jason (Melissa), Lindsay, Chris (Kerry) and Alison (Bill); and dear brother of Harvey Jr. (deceased), Kathy, Scott, Becky, Tim, Theresa, Patti and Margaret. He was a grandpa and uncle to many. He was a veteran, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam.

A toast to Mike will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 2-5 p.m. at 8690 Tamarack Trail, Bainbridge Township, Ohio. In honor of Mike’s military service, the family suggests contributions to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center (St. John Funeral Home of Bainbridge Twp., 440-708-1855).

To all his good golfing buddies, remember Mike the next time you tee it up!

