NTN Announces Additions To Automotive Aftermarket Team

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the additions of Jake Thomson and Mark Tarrant to its automotive aftermarket team. Thomson was assigned to the role of Northwest territory sales manager, while Tarrant has assumed the position of automotive aftermarket applications engineer.

Thomson comes to NTN with sales experience from previous positions at Carco Industries Inc., Cobalt Truck Equipment and, most recently, Robert Bosch LLC. A Montana State University alumnus, Thomson will manage customer relationships and sales efforts with NTN’s automotive aftermarket customers in the Northwestern region United States.

“Jake is going to be a fantastic addition to our aftermarket sales team,” said Ed Magruder, director of aftermarket sales, automotive. “He brings a great deal of experience and will provide our team with some youth and excitement.”

Tarrant, who calls Oakland University as his alma mater, joins NTN after a holding the position of mechatronic validation engineer at American Axle & Manufacturing. He also spent time in an engineering role at MSP Industries. In his new role, Tarrant will provide product and technical support to the BCA team via tasks such as data and test analysis, as well as product design specifications. He also will be called upon to provide technical support to BCA customers.

“We are very excited to be adding Mark to our automotive aftermarket team,” said Kevin Judge, director of automotive marketing. “Mark’s addition to our team will give us an applications engineer whose sole focus is on our automotive aftermarket product lines, which will result in a boon to our business efforts going forward.