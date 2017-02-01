Northwood University Education Leaders Memorial Scholarship Established To Honor Jim John, Bob Sundwick

Northwood University and the University of the Aftermarket Foundation have established a new Northwood University Education Leaders Memorial Scholarship in memory of Jim John and Bob Sundwick.

The scholarship will be awarded to students attending the automotive aftermarket program at Northwood University. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is accepting contributions to the scholarship fund that honors the two former Northwood automotive program professors.

“We are very fortunate to have had esteemed leaders like Bob and Jim as part of the Northwood University faculty. They are both greatly missed,” said Keith Pretty, president and CEO of Northwood University. “We are proud to establish the Northwood University Education Leaders Memorial Scholarship in their memory. It is a fitting tribute to two dedicated professors who well-prepared their students to join the industry workforce.”

John, a proud Air Force veteran, passed away in 2015 after a 40-plus year career in the automotive aftermarket. He held positions at Champion Spark Plug Co., Genuine Parts Co. (NAPA) and Triad Systems Corp. During his 22 years at Northwood University, John served as chair of the Aftermarket Management Program and as director of automotive program development and recruiting. In 2009, he received the Mort Schwartz Excellence in Education Award for his outstanding work.

A native of Flint, Michigan, Sundwick passed away last month after a lengthy career in the automotive aftermarket. He devoted 18 years after his retirement to give back to the industry, serving as both professor and chairman of the Automotive Aftermarket Management department at the Florida campus of Northwood University.

“It is an honor to have known Jim and Bob,” said Pete Kornafel, MAAP, a trustee of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “Both men made significant contributions to the aftermarket throughout their careers and during their time at Northwood University, helping many young people enter the aftermarket knowledgeably and successfully.”

To make a donation in memory of Bob Sundwick and/or Jim John, visit UofAFoundation.com or send a check, made payable to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation/Northwood, 7101 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 1300, Bethesda, MD 20814 or call (816) 584-0511. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization and all contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.