Norman Young Appointed Chairman Of The AASA Overseas Automotive Council

Norman “Norm” Young, president and CEO of WELD Racing LLC, has been appointed chairman of the board of governors for the Overseas Automotive Council (OAC) of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA).

“Norm has been a valuable member of the OAC Board and an active Council supporter,” said Bill Long, AASA president and chief operating officer. “We look forward to his leadership and insights as the OAC continues to advance members’ business in the global automotive aftermarket.”

Young has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry and has held a leadership position at WELD for almost 4 years. Prior to joining WELD, he served as president and CEO of ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft Co. He also has held senior leadership positions at Delphi Product and Service Solutions and SPX Corp.

In addition to his service on the OAC board, Young is an active member on many industry association and company boards.

Young holds bachelor’s degrees in automotive sciences and automotive management from Ferris State University where he was a member of the university’s Division 1 hockey team. Most recently he completed his Master in Business Administration degree from DeVos Business School at Northwood University and completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program (AMP) through ThyssenKrupp executive development.

The OAC promotes the sale in foreign markets of automotive and heavy-duty products manufactured in North America. For more details about its programs and services, visit oac-intl.org.