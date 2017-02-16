Ningbo Wonh Industries Earns Sales & Service Award From O’Reilly Auto Parts

Ningbo Wonh Industries has received the “Sales & Service Award” from O’Reilly Auto Parts at its recent annual Managers Conference on Feb. 8 in St. Louis. Ningbo Wonh Industries earned this award by maintaining continuous order fill rates of 99.5 percent with orders with 100-percent on-time shipping, as well as providing O’Reilly Auto Parts with exceptional customer service.

The Advanced Innovative Technology Corporation (A.I.T.) team received the award on behalf of its sister company Ningbo Wonh Industries and its chairman/CEO, Robert Zhu.