NGK Spark Plugs Announces 2 General Managers

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) Inc. has announced the addition of Danielle Orlando, general manager of marketing, and John Zochert, general manager of product. Orlando will oversee brand management and marketing efforts. Zochert will oversee product and program development. Both will report to David Boer, vice president of marketing.

“We’re excited to have both Danielle Orlando and John Zochert join the NGK team,” said Boer. “Orlando’s diverse marketing experience, automotive background, and ability to build effective programs around brand management make her a great fit. She will support both the NGK and NTK brands, building on the premium level of quality and OE heritage they are known for.”

Orlando brings 18 years of automotive industry experience, with the past seven years in the automotive aftermarket. Before coming to NGK Spark Plugs, she was the global director of marketing at TRICO Products Corp. During her time there, Orlando managed the global brand strategy and marketing communication programs for the entire Crowne AAG portfolio.

Orlando also brings automotive advertising agency experience. She began her marketing career on the agency side of the business, where she managed collateral advertising for major accounts, such as Buick at McCann Erickson and Audi at McKinney.

Zochert spent the past 10 years at Wells Vehicle Electronics as the director of product management and marketing. There he oversaw marketing and communications, product management and technical services. Before Wells, Zochert was a product manager at Delphi, where he managed the product launches of both wire sets and oxygen sensors.

“John will lead product development efforts across our broad and complex product portfolio,” said Boer. “His background in product and pricing management, marketing and sales, as well as his keen ability to interpret big data and analyze market conditions make John perfect for NGK.”

Zochert majored in advanced technical studies at Southern Illinois University, and he has an executive Master of Business Administration from Northwood University. Orlando is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She majored in business marketing with a concentration in advertising.