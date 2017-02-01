NGK Spark Plugs Achieves CASE Accreditation

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A), Inc. has announced its accreditation by the Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE) Accreditation Program. CASE is an Automotive Service Education (ASE) accreditation program administered by the Automotive Training Managers Council (ATMC) for corporate entities that provide technical education seminars to working technicians. This automotive industry-specific accreditation certifies that NGK’s process of developing, evaluating and delivering training meets the best standards of automotive in-service training.

In August 2016, an ASE evaluation team visited NGK Spark Plugs corporate headquarters in Wixom, Michigan, and performed an extensive on-site evaluation of the company’s training development process and curriculum. Like all ASE-accredited training providers, NGK was reviewed on a number of things: training technique, student assessment methods, instructor qualifications, administrative process and the validity of material. Only 53 elite companies and educational bodies have obtained ASE accreditation to date, with NGK now being one of them.

NGK’s Advanced Drivability Training program was established six years ago under former master technician and current technical services supervisor Jason Norwood. The Advanced Drivability Training program trains technicians in diagnostic strategies for the latest automotive component technologies. This training also helps technicians reduce the time spent on diagnosing repairs, ultimately increasing a shop’s bottom line, says the company.

With CASE accreditation, NGK can now issue Continuing Education Units (CEU) to its training program participants. This accreditation of NGK’s process of developing training programs is part of NGK Spark Plugs’ broader commitment to the future of automotive technological development and education.

For more information about NGK’s CASE certified training, contact Jason Norwood at 877-473-6767, ext. No. 7107 or at jnorwood@ngksparkplugs.com.