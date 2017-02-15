Manufacturing/Education
NGK Receives High Scores For CASE-Certified Training Courses

In late January, NGK Spark Plugs partnered with NAPA Auto Parts to provide technicians from northern Illinois with NGK’s first CASE-accredited Advanced Drivability Training program. NGK Technical Services Manager and CASE instructor Jason Norwood gave solutions to emissions-related problems technicians face every day, with great results, the company says. Participants of NGK’s first CASE-certified training showed a 43 percent increase in knowledge of course objectives, according to NGK.

NGK’s CASE-certified course teaches technicians to diagnose emissions-related repairs more efficiently and accurately. This ultimately prevents comebacks, unhappy customers and high overhead costs for automotive repair shops.

Technicians who attend the Advanced Drivability Training learn the following objectives: diagnosing different sensor types (oxygen and AFR), diagnosing catalyst efficiency codes, using short-term and long-term fuel trims, properly analyzing sensor waveforms and using bi-direction controls when emissions testing with Mode $09. Techs also learn about scan tool functionality, such as Mode $06, previously used only by OEMs.

Part of NGK’s training program is analysis of the knowledge gained by course participants. These figures help to assess the training needs of mechanics in the field.  Of the 67 techs who attended NGK’s first CASE-accredited training in January, 85 percent scored high enough on the post-course exam to receive ASE Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

NGK’s Advanced Drivability Training program is part of a broader commitment to the automotive aftermarket, through its continuing development of education in automotive technology and diagnostics.

For more information about NGK’s CASE certified training program or to schedule a class, contact Jason Norwood at 877-473-6767 ext. #7107 or [email protected].

 

