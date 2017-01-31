Next Step Program Offers Young Professionals Scholarships

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) and the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) will offer young industry professionals the opportunity to experience up-close how the Auto Care Association and various aspects of the industry work through participation in the Next Step Program. The Next Step Program offers future leaders in the auto care industry the opportunity to become involved in the industry and trade association by receiving scholarships to attend the Auto Care Association’s Spring Leadership Days, May 3-5, at the Grand Hyatt Regency, San Antonio.

“As young people become more connected and involved in the industry, they are more likely to build long-lasting careers in auto care,” says Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Future involvement and leadership are the ultimate goals of the Next Step Program.”

At the Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days, Next Steppers will have the chance to participate in committee meetings and networking events with veteran industry leaders. Ten Next Steppers will receive a scholarship of up to $1,100 to offset most expenses for travel and accommodations to, from and during the event. Most meals also are included.

Interested applicants must be a member of YANG and employed by a member company of the Auto Care Association. The official application is available on the Auto Care Association website, or by contacting Courtney Hammer at courtney.hammer@autocare.org. Deadline to apply is March 1.