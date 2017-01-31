Association/next step program
January 31, 2017 11:53 am

Next Step Program Offers Young Professionals Scholarships

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Next Step Program Offers Young Professionals Scholarships

Dana Recognized As A Top Workplace

NHTSA Denies AEB Petition For Rulemaking

Registration Opens For 2017 ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference

MEMA Study Shows Automotive Parts Manufacturing Job Increases Of Nearly 19 Percent

Registration Now Open For MEMA 2017 Legislative Summit And Technology Fair

US Motor Works Recognized With Shipping Award From Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Spectra Premium Industries And Jean-François Dumoulin Announce 2-Year Partnership

Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Reports Record Golf Outing Results

Roush Yates Engines Recognized By The AVA Digital Awards

The Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG) and the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA) will offer young industry professionals the opportunity to experience up-close how the Auto Care Association and various aspects of the industry work through participation in the Next Step Program. The Next Step Program offers future leaders in the auto care industry the opportunity to become involved in the industry and trade association by receiving scholarships to attend the Auto Care Association’s Spring Leadership Days, May 3-5, at the Grand Hyatt Regency, San Antonio.

“As young people become more connected and involved in the industry, they are more likely to build long-lasting careers in auto care,” says Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Future involvement and leadership are the ultimate goals of the Next Step Program.”

At the Auto Care Association Spring Leadership Days, Next Steppers will have the chance to participate in committee meetings and networking events with veteran industry leaders. Ten Next Steppers will receive a scholarship of up to $1,100 to offset most expenses for travel and accommodations to, from and during the event. Most meals also are included.

Interested applicants must be a member of YANG and employed by a member company of the Auto Care Association. The official application is available on the Auto Care Association website, or by contacting Courtney Hammer at courtney.hammer@autocare.org. Deadline to apply is March 1.  Auto Care - Next Step Program - Logo

Show Full Article