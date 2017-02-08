Financial/Mergers & Acquisitions
February 8, 2017 2:07 pm

Newcor Inc. To Be Acquired By CIE Automotive S.A.

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

O’Reilly Automotive Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2016 Results

Newcor Inc. To Be Acquired By CIE Automotive S.A.

Industry 'Celebrities' Record Promotional Videos On Behalf Of Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation  

Connected Car Leader Zubie Names Auto Industry Veteran Gary Tucker As CEO

Motovicity Names April Zuk As Marketing Manager

Durning Aftermarket Launches New Website

Bower Announces Transmission Kit Release  

Roush Yates Engines Recognized By The AVA Digital Awards

Minimizer Makes Large Donation To Wyakin Foundation

Gates Corp. Announces 2017 G-Force Sponsored Racers

Newcor_LogoEXX Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement for Newcor Inc. to be acquired by CIE Automotive, S.A., a leading global manufacturer and supplier of automotive components and sub-assemblies. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

This partnership with CIE represents an opportunity for Newcor to leverage CIE’s world-class capabilities as a machined components manufacturer, allowing Newcor to share these best practices as it continues serving its customers under its ongoing commitment to quality. Accordingly, the transaction allows CIE to extend its presence in the United States of America. Newcor plans to continue operating from its three existing manufacturing facilities in Michigan.

Sagent Advisors LLC acted as exclusive financial adviser to EXX Inc. and Newcor Inc., and Horwood Marcus & Berk Chartered acted as legal adviser to EXX Inc. and Newcor Inc. on this transaction.

Show Full Article