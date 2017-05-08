New Youth Ambassador Team To Run Grassroots Campaign For Cooper Tire’s ‘Tread Wisely’ Tire Safety Initiative

Fourteen teens and young adults from across the country have been chosen to serve as ambassadors for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.’s “Tread Wisely” program, the company’s signature philanthropy cause focused on tire and vehicle safety for teens and young adults. For the effort, Cooper has teamed with the National Organizations for Youth Safety (NOYS) to appoint the student ambassadors who will spread tire safety knowledge among their peers through grassroots efforts.

Students chosen as ambassadors for the 2017-’18 term include:

Crystal Battaille – Battaille is a native of Miami and a student at South Broward High School. She participates in the Human Relations and Technology Club, Community Emergency Response Team and serves as a teacher’s aide.

Thomas Brennan – Brennan is a resident of Howell, New Jersey. Currently a student at Colts Neck High School, he is active as a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), the Police Athletic League and Junior State of America.

Tamia Catoe – Catoe is a native of Laurel, Maryland, and a student at Howard Community College in Columbia, Maryland. She takes an active role in church, enjoys spending time at Star Studio dance facility in Laurel and has served as a volunteer for the NOYS Youth Interactive Traffic Safety Lab.

Craig Collins – Collins is a native of Cookeville, Tennessee, and a student at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He is active in student government and as an executive member of Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee (SEAT).

Christian Davell – Davell is a Kettering, Ohio, native and graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School. He is an active member of the Kettering Arts Council and the Driving School Association of the Americas.

Bryan Delaney – Delaney is a native of Easthampton, Massachusetts, and currently studies at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York. He is an active member of NOYS, where he has served as an intern supporting Tread Wisely, as well as SADD. He also has served as an intern for the In One Instant Teen Safe Driving Program.

Shelby Griffith – Griffith is a native of Maysville, Kentucky, and is currently enrolled at Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio. She has been actively involved in the Georgetown High School FFA chapter as well as the Brown County 4-H CARTEENS vehicular safety program.

Izabella Lileas – Lileas is a resident of Lordstown, Ohio, where she is a senior at Lordstown High School/Trumbull Career and Technical Center. She is a member of the Lordstown High School basketball team and the Business Professionals of America (BPA).

Chantalle Lopez – Lopez is a native of Phoenix and is currently a senior at University High School – Tolleson. She is an active member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), dance team and Model United Nations.

Spencer Mercado – Mercado is a resident of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, and a student at Interamerican University of Puerto Rico. He is a past member of BPA and has interests in social media and photography.

Andre Ragel – Ragel is a resident of Lowell, Massachusetts, and attends Lowell High School. He is a member of student council, BPA and has served as a NOYS youth correspondent.

Juan Salazar – Salazar is a native of Mission, Texas, and student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. He is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), BPA and SADD.

Julia Schemmer – Schemmer is a Norco, California, resident and student at the University of California, Riverside. She is active in student government, serves as a contributing writer to the school newspaper and is a member of Hillel International.

Annika Sidhu – Sidhu is a native of Prior Lake, Minnesota. She currently studies at North Dakota State University in Fargo where she takes part in University Chamber Singers, Phi Eta Sigma honor society and serves as a resident assistant.

As part of their role, ambassadors will encourage young drivers to activate their clubs, schools and organizations to take part in the Tread Wisely Challenge. The challenge is a national, youth-led effort to educate teens and young adults about tire safety and three simple monthly tire checks – inflation pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition. Participants can earn up to $500 in cash or prizes for their school, club or organization by hosting an approved Tread Wisely Challenge event and reporting the results.

To share the Tread Wisely Challenge and tire safety knowledge with their peers, ambassadors will travel to youth conferences across the country, including:

DECA National Conference, April 26-29 in Anaheim, California

Boys and Girls Club of America, May 10-12 in Dallas

BPA National Leadership Conference, May 10-14 in Orlando

SADD national Conference, June 25-28 in Tampa

FBLA National Conference, June 29-July 2 in Anaheim, California

NOYS Youth Interactive Traffic Safety Lab, Oct. 16 in Washington, DC

National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis

“Cooper is excited to have these outstanding young people representing Tread Wisely and sharing the three important monthly tire checks – inflation pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition – with their peers,” said Anne Roman, Cooper’s vice president, communications and public affairs. “Tread Wisely was developed to speak to young drivers through channels they use, and this peer-to-peer interaction will enhance this effort. We are excited to see the impact this group will make in spreading Tread Wisely from coast to coast across the country.”

Anita Boles, CEO of NOYS, added, “NOYS has seen great success in the past with youth-led efforts like the Tread Wisely ambassadors. This is a group of some of the most motivated and accomplished youth leaders across the country, and they have a passion for sharing tire safety knowledge. The impact they can make in educating young drivers is limitless.”

To learn more about Tread Wisely, visit treadwisely.org.