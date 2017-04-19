New VDO TPMS Replacement Parts Catalog Features Latest REDI-Sensor Applications

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket, manufacturer and supplier of OE-engineered aftermarket parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, brake systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, has just released its new 2017 VDO TPMS Replacement Parts Program catalog. In addition to the latest application validations for VDO REDI-Sensor Multi-Application TPMS sensors and VDO TPMS OE sensors and service kits, the catalog highlights the new VDO REDI-Sensor with rubber snap-in valve stem.

The VDO REDI-Sensor with rubber snap-in valve stem was designed to be easier to use for technicians who typically utilize rubber stemmed TPMS sensors. The sensor snaps onto the wheel and the sensor housing clips onto the valve stem without the need for hand tools.

Expanded REDI-Sensor coverage

The 2017 catalog showcases the latest applications for the VDO REDI-Sensor Multi-Application TPMS Sensor Service Solution. REDI-Sensor now has coverage for more than 109 million vehicles, with new applications added continuously. Only five REDI-Sensor sensor assemblies are needed to replace more than 270 OE sensors, delivering wide coverage for domestic, Asian and European cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers and vans from 2002 to 2017.

Most versatile TPMS Sensor on the market

As TPMS service grows more complex, VDO says service professionals can continue to count on VDO REDI-Sensor to bring simplicity, ease of installation and better sales and profit potential to TPMS service. Unlike sensors that require programming, cloning and the purchase of specialized programming tools, software or training, no additional purchases or training are needed to get started with REDI-Sensor sensors because they are already pre-programmed from the factory and designed to follow existing OE vehicle relearn procedures.

REDI-Sensor is ready to use right out of the box and works with all major TPMS scan tools, according to VDO.

For more information, visit redi-sensor.com or contact [email protected].