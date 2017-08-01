Manufacturing/Stant
August 1, 2017 12:15 pm

New Stant Catalog Now Available

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

View bio

Standard Motor Products To Award More Than $10K In Prizes During The 'Why I Trust Standard' Giveaway

Dorman Products Reports 2nd Quarter Sales And Earnings

Discount Tire Plans Neighborhood Retail Store Expansion Into Pennsylvania

Myers Industries Reports 2017 2nd Quarter Results

YourMechanic Announces New Chief Technology Officer

One Stop Truck And Trailer Parts Joins Power Heavy Duty

Magna Partners With Michigan Department Of Transportation And 3M To Improve Vehicle Connectivity, Security And Driver Safety

Ziebart International Names New Director Of US Retail Operations

DEI Hosts Local Cruise-In

Katech Launches Free Members-Only Website For Performance Car Enthusiasts

Stant Corp. has introduced a new catalog for replacement caps and thermostats. Featuring applications for passenger cars and light trucks, the new trilingual catalog is available for viewing online as well as in printed form.

“With comprehensive coverage for nearly every light-duty vehicle on the road today, Stant leads the way when it comes to premium-quality caps and thermostats,” said Terry Ethier, vice president of aftermarket for Stant Corp. “Stant caps and thermostats are specially designed and manufactured to meet stringent specifications so professional service technicians can be confident that each part inside a Stant box is best to market.”

Stant is a leading manufacturer of locking and non-locking fuel caps, radiator caps and oil caps for domestic and import nameplate vehicles. The company also offers its customers a complete line of green and yellow fuel caps for diesel and flex fuel vehicles. Stant thermostats are completely manufactured by Stant and thoroughly tested to ensure performance and reliability.

To view the new 2017 Stant Cap and Thermostat Catalog, visit Stant.com or contact a Stant representative to request a printed copy. To learn more about Stant, visit Stant.com.  

Show Full Article