New Raybestos eCatalog Wins Automotive Content Professionals Network Award

Raybestos has announced that its new eCatalog earned a silver award from the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) during its recent conference for catalog and content managers.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by ACPN for our efforts to provide a superior, comprehensive eCatalog to help our customers’ businesses excel,” said Paul Gurns, master data management and product support manager for Brake Parts Inc. “This recognition is a testament to the high standards that we adhere to and the great lengths that we go to in order to provide our customers with the best technology possible to meet their ongoing needs.”

Judges evaluated all web catalog entries based on the following criteria: design, navigation, catalog content, technology, interactivity and innovation.

Located on the brand website at raybestos.com, the Raybestos eCatalog contains key features such as competitor interchanges, enhanced sorting and filtering, buyer’s guides and search history.

It also includes product specifications, attributes, images and product comparisons, with the ability to see up to four at a time. Future updates will include 360-degree images, access to technical service bulletins, training materials and more.

The Raybestos eCatalog was built using state-of-the-art technology for optimal performance. The company says whether working from a desktop, smartphone or tablet, customers can accurately and efficiently find the part and application data they need.

To learn more about Raybestos, contact a local Raybestos sales representative, call customer service at 800-323-0354 or visit raybestos.com.

