New Lower Pricing On Auto Care Careers Industry Job Board

The Auto Care Careers Industry Job Board now features new lower pricing, starting as low as $75 per listing, for jobs posted throughout a broad industry network.

By visiting jobs.autocarecareers.org/rates, hiring managers will find new job posting rates, starting at $75 for technician positions and $105 for a single 30-day post. Multiple posting packages are available and internship postings continue to be available at no charge. Each posting made on the Auto Care Careers Industry Job Board is automatically posted on multiple industry job board sites, enabling employers to see all candidates in one network.

The Auto Care Careers Industry Job Board network includes the following organizations:

Auto Care Association

Automotive Service Association (ASA)

California Automotive Wholesalers’ Association (CAWA)

Custom Automotive Network (CAN, formerly PWA)

National Independent Automotive Dealer Association (NIADA)

Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA)

Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)

“We are very excited to announce the new pricing structure for the Auto Care Careers Industry Job Board,” said Courtney Hammer, director, job and career development, Auto Care Association. “With the vast number of available jobs in our industry, we are making it easier for companies of all sizes to share career opportunities and connect with thousands of qualified candidates across a wide-ranging industry network.”

For information about larger job posting packages, including bulk and unlimited packages, featured employer advertising, and member and non-member rates on the Auto Care Careers Industry Job Board, contact Courtney Hammer at 240-333-1067 or [email protected].

For information about the wide variety of career paths available in the auto care industry, visit autocarecareers.org.