New Jersey Unsafe Used Tire Legislation Goes To Governor

Photo credit: iStock.com/MorePixels

From Tire Review

New legislation that prohibits the sale of unsafe used tires in New Jersey has been sent to Gov. Chris Christie.

The bill (A 3896) would prohibit the sale of unsafe used tires that pose a risk to New Jersey motorists and impose a fine on a business that sells a tire that exhibits any one of several unsafe conditions such as worn-out tread, visible damage or improper repairs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), worn-out tires (tires worn to 1/16th of an inch) are three times more likely to be involved in a crash than tires with sufficient tread depth. Tires with exposed steel belts or other internal components threaten a tire’s structural integrity, while bulges indicate possible internal damage that can lead to tread separation.

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA), the Tire Industry Association (TIA) and the New Jersey Gas Station-C-Store-Automotive Association (NJGCA) all support the bill.

“This legislation will help prevent high-risk, used tires from jeopardizing safety on New Jersey roads,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO.

“We urge Gov. Christie to sign this important consumer protection legislation,” said Luke. “We are very appreciative of Assemblywoman Sumter and Sen. Nicholas Scutari (D-Linden) for their leadership and persistence [in] advancing this measure through the Legislature to the governor’s desk.”

