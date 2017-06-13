Arnott Introduces New Front Air Strut For The 2010-’13 Land Rover Range Rover

Arnott Air Suspension has introduced a new, not remanufactured, aftermarket air suspension strut for the front of the 2010-‘13 Range Rover Sport (Supercharged).

Arnott’s design features a new custom-made and tuned shock absorber valved to provide an excellent ride and is assembled in the U.S. with a multi-ply air spring bladder manufactured by ContiTech.

The strut assembly also features extra-heavy duty crimping rings, new seals, air fitting and check valve along with a black anodized aluminum top. Arnott protects the assembly with an aluminum can to keep out debris.

The Arnott-designed new front strut – AS-2761 – replaces the following OE part numbers:

LR032648

LR052867

LR018190

LR018191

LR019993

LR019994

LR032647

LR052866

This Arnott-designed new strut assembly retails for $413.86 and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and 30-day return policy.

Features include:

Custom-designed twin-tube shock

ContiTech multi-ply air bladder

Black anodized aluminum top

Heavy-duty crimping rings

Limited lifetime warranty

