New Front Air Strut For The 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features Durable, Custom-Valved Shock

Arnott Air Suspension Products is now offering a new, not remanufactured, aftermarket air suspension strut for the front of the 2007-’13 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221 Chassis) with AIRMATIC and without 4MATIC.

AS-2820 is designed and assembled in the U.S. and features a new custom-valved shock absorber assembled with a durable new Continental ContiTech rubber air spring bladder and no lower isolator seal, which is subject to failure on the original equipment, according to the company.

The strut is partly protected by an aluminum can and dust baffle to keep out debris and is assembled with heavy-duty crimping rings, seals, O-rings and bumpstop. This fully assembled air strut plugs directly into the vehicle’s electronic connector and eliminates fault codes.

AS-2820 retails for $675 and is backed by Arnott’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

The strut is pre-assembled for easy installation and includes a detailed installation manual.