New Floor Plan Released For 30th Annual PRI Trade Show

From Engine Builder

Highlights include the debut of the Featured Products Showcase, Machinery Row, outside trailer areas, education areas and a full-service media center.

The floor plan for the 30th annual Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show is now available at pri2017.com/floorplan.

The 2017 PRI Trade Show is taking place Dec. 7-9 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, and will feature more than 1,100 exhibitors of racing and performance products. One of the newest elements of the 2017 PRI Trade Show is the Featured Products Showcase. Located adjacent to newly added exhibit areas, the showcase will be a convenient place for buyers to see all the hottest products in the industry, while providing exhibitors with a way to drive traffic to their booths.

Other highlights of the 2017 PRI Trade Show include the AJ Foyt exhibition, the Race Track Business Conference and the Advanced Engineering Technology Conference. Details about show features and events, along with featured exhibitors on the floor plan, can be saved in the PRI Show Planner. Available at pri2017.com/planner, this resource makes it easy for attendees to develop a personalized list of must-see exhibitors and activities to attend, according to show organizers.

For more information, visit pri2017.com.