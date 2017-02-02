New Fel-Pro Performance eCatalog Features More Than 100 Additional Gaskets, Sets for Racing and Modern Muscle Car Engines

Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Fel-Pro Gaskets brand has launched a new online catalog at FelPro-Only.com that highlights an expanded range of gaskets and complete gasket sets for racing, modern muscle car and other performance applications. The new performance gaskets eCat features more than 100 additional parts, including dozens of new Fel-Pro PermaTorque MLS multi-layered steel performance head gaskets. Fel-Pro Gaskets, “The Gaskets Professionals Trust,” are engineered and manufactured in the U.S. by Federal-Mogul Motorparts, a division of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp.

Offering conventional electronic lookup capabilities as well as a virtual “paper” catalog user interface, the Fel-Pro performance catalog now includes more than 100 PermaTorque MLS performance head gaskets, with the latest additions including thicker gaskets for Chevrolet Big Block engines as well as all-new coverage of Dodge Big Block and 5.7L Hemi engines.

Also new to the catalog are several additional performance intake and exhaust header sets, valve cover gaskets and other premium, U.S.-engineered and manufactured parts.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts also has introduced performance-branded HTA gaskets for T3, T4 and T5/6 turbochargers. These new gaskets feature Federal-Mogul’s award-winning high temperature alloy and proprietary coating, which can withstand temperatures of up to 1,600 degrees F. Conventional turbocharger gaskets can be susceptible to failure in high-output racing applications as a result of extreme temperatures, pressure, vibration and thermally induced casting motion, according to the company.

To access the new eCatalog, simply click on the “Find My Part” tab and follow the “Performance” link at FelPro-Only.com. Users preferring a virtual “paper” catalog interface can access both the Fel-Pro performance gaskets and Speed-Pro® performance engine parts eCats by clicking on the “Digital Catalogs” link.

For more information regarding Fel-Pro performance gaskets and related products, contact your performance parts supplier and visit FelPro-Only.com.