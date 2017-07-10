Association/Webinar
July 10, 2017 12:25 pm

The New Aftermarket Era: Opportunities Businesses Could Be Missing In China

China’s aftermarket has a clear runway to be the largest parts and repair market in the world within 10 years, according to the Auto Care Association. Its latent potential is huge with almost 290 million licensed drivers. China’s car parc is second only to the U.S., but will close the gap in five to seven years. By 2020, the parts and repair market will reach an estimated $188 billion with an average vehicle age of only about seven years.

The window of opportunity is now while the market is still in a fluid state with a strong appetite for foreign brands, technology and business processes. In five years, the ante to enter the market will be costlier and with fewer openings. The market also poses many challenges which need to be understood and addressed.

In this complimentary webinar from the Auto Care Association, Steven Ganster of Solidiance, a Chinese aftermarket expert, will describe this opportunity and what it takes to successfully play in the market.

He will present the following topics:

  • What makes now the time to expand your business to China
  • U.S. market comparisons and what the analysis reveals
  • Planning and operational challenges which need to be addressed
  • Key principles including the most updated resource you need now for success

Ganster is a director at Solidiance, an Asian-focused market growth strategy firm with 13 offices across 12 countries in the region. Ganster has more than 30 years of international consulting experience in Asia, including clients such as General Motors, Delphi, TRW, Federal-Mogul and Advance Auto.

Ganster also is the author of the book, “The China Ready Company,” and won an Emmy for his role in the DVD series, “On the Frontlines: Doing Business in China.”

