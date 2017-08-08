National Pronto Association Adds Direct Automotive Distributing To Membership
National Pronto Association has announced the addition of Direct Automotive Distributing to the Pronto membership.
Direct Automotive owns six store locations which service Eastern Washington, Eastern Oregon, Montana and Idaho. The company supplies across the wholesale market to dealers, jobbers and installers. Direct also supports local community colleges to provide training to more than 500 professional service dealers each year.
Scott Ellis is president and Jim Towsley is general manager.