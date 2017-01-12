NATEF Announces New Trustees For 2017

The National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) has announced five new members of the board of trustees for 2017. New trustees are Michael Godson, professor, Clark College, Vancouver, Washington; Todd Helms, senior vice president, Genuine Parts Co., Atlanta; Tim Lawrence, executive director, SkillsUSA, Leesburg, Virginia; Pat McCormick, high school auto career development, Ford Motor Co., Allen Park, Michigan; and Heather Robertson, director, Talent Acquisition, Bridgestone Retail Operations, Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are delighted to have such dedicated individuals as Michael, Todd, Tim, Pat and Heather among our trustees,” said Trish Serratore, NATEF president. “Their knowledge and involvement within the industry brings a lot to the NATEF mission of helping to provide tomorrow’s technicians with the best possible education through our program accreditation.”

The 2017 officers are: Chair, Jim Anderson, auto instructor at Greenville High School, Greenville, Ohio; Vice Chair, Chris Wallace, technical training integration manager for General Motors, Warren, Michigan; Treasurer, Geralynn Kottschade, owner, Jerry’s Body Shop, Mankato, Minnesota; Secretary, Tim Zilke, president and CEO, ASE, Leesburg, Virginia; and Past Chair, Joe Torchiana, founder of Torchiana Automotive Training Institute, West Chester, Pennsylvania.

“NATEF’s success depends greatly on the guidance, knowledge and counsel of our officers and board of trustees,” said Serratore. “We thank these dedicated individuals for helping us meet the educational needs of our industry and are grateful for their service and the support of their respective companies in helping to ensure the supply of qualified, entry-level automotive professionals well into the future.”