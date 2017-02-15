NASCAR Becomes 1st Sports League To Launch DeskSite Video App

NASCAR and DeskSite jointly announced the official launch of the NASCAR DeskSite, an interactive and personalized video app that delivers premium, high-definition video content on-demand to NASCAR fans – for free.

NASCAR is the first professional sports league to launch DeskSite, which has partnerships with individual NFL, NHL and MLS team franchises.

Described as a “DVR for the internet,” the NASCAR DeskSite serves as a digital fan hub for NASCAR.com video content including interviews with drivers, post-race recaps, in-depth coverage, driver spotlights and breaking news. The content is available to fans at any time, even offline.

“NASCAR.com represents a massive portal through which millions of fans engage with our sport,” said Colin Smith, vice president, NASCAR Digital Media. “Now, thanks to NASCAR DeskSite’s automatic updates and offline viewing features, our core fans can continue to access the latest NASCAR news and content no matter where they are.”

The NASCAR DeskSite enables automatic downloads and stores videos directly to devices based on user preferences, allowing fans the ability to view NASCAR.com video content offline without an internet connection. Audiovisual alerts reduce the delay between a video’s initial release and fan access.

The platform is currently loaded with content previewing the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points race of the 2017 season, the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 26.

“NASCAR is an incredible brand, and a perfect fit for our technology,” said Megan Bennett, vice president of marketing, DeskSite. “We’re thrilled to announce NASCAR has become our first league partner. And we look forward to making our platform available to NASCAR’s 80 million fans.”

The NASCAR DeskSite is available on both Windows and Mac computers, as well as Windows tablets. Fans can download the app for free at NASCAR.com/DeskSite.