Motovicity Names April Zuk As Marketing Manager

Motovicity Distribution has announced the promotion of April Zuk to marketing manager.

“Since day one, April has demonstrated the keen ability to successfully manage several marketing initiatives simultaneously,” said Brett Kinsfather, Motovicity’s vice president of sales and marketing. “In her new role, I look forward to the growth of Motovicity’s uniquely original promotional and marketing efforts that she will spearhead.”

Zuk’s career at Motovicity began in 2015 as the company’s assistant marketing manager, where she was responsible for the day-to-day marketing and advertising efforts of the company. In 2016, Zuk lead Motovicity’s trailblazing SpeedRing event, bringing together racers, manufacturers, builders, dealers and the general public to a single venue where the country’s top Time Attack racers battled it out for more than $30K in prize money.

In her new role as marketing manager, Zuk is responsible for managing the execution of Motovicity’s B2B advertising and promotional strategies. “I’m looking forward to progressing Motovicity’s marketing programs to the next level,” Zuk said when asked about her new role. “Motovicity has long been a leader in co-op marketing efforts and I’m excited to bring new ideas and tools to their renowned programs.”