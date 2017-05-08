Performance/Motovicity
Motovicity Moves The Speed Ring To The Motor City

On Sept. 30 and Oct.1, Motovicity Distribution will be shifting gears and moving its trendsetting event, the Speed Ring, to the M1 Concourse just minutes away from downtown Detroit.

Nestled amongst the Motor City’s exclusive private garage community, the new 1.5-mile circuit will lend itself to a series of unforgettable time attack battles, the company says. With official classes being announced soon, competitors will be able to begin prepping to win the numerous cash payouts for podium finishes.

“2016 proved to be a wildly successful proof of concept,” said Brett Kinsfather, Motovicity vice president of sales and marketing. “As planning for year two began, everything aligned perfectly to bring the Speed Ring home to Detroit and we couldn’t be happier. I’m looking forward to all the exciting announcements we’ll be making thanks to this hometown advantage.”

For more information, visit TheSpeedRing.com.

