Motovicity Appoints New Purchasing Manager

Motovicity Distribution has announced the appointment of Jason Wieczorek to the role of purchasing manager. Motovicity Distribution is a wholesale-only automotive aftermarket distributor of sport compact, modern muscle and other performance parts.

“Since joining our purchasing team, Jason has demonstrated an acute understanding of how to effectively inventory and supply the growing product demands of the performance aftermarket,” said Motovicity CEO Brian Lounsberry. “And, having worked with Jason for more than 10 years, I am confident in his ability to help our customers prosper through his purchasing decisions.”

Wieczorek began his career as an inside sales representative with the company in 2007. In 2011, he was promoted to a team lead position within the sales department, where he was responsible for coaching his team toward their monthly and annual sales goals.

During his time in sales, Wieczorek forged a series of longstanding business relationships with many of the industry’s most esteemed builders, fabricators, dealers and manufacturers. In 2016, he leveraged his industry expertise and shifted his career to a brand manager position within Motovicity’s purchasing department, while also attaining a seat on the SEMA Young Executive’s Network Select Committee.

In his new role as Motovicity’s purchasing manager, Wieczorek is responsible for managing the company’s current inventory of more than 180 brands, as well as the addition of new brands and cultivating key relationships with manufacturers.

When asked about his new role, Wieczorek said, “I look forward to taking the same relationship-focused approach that I have utilized throughout my career, to continue strengthening the relationships that Motovicity has established over the past 15 years. Offering the greatest product selection for our customers by continuing to partner with the best brands in our industry will be my key focus.”