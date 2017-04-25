Uncategorized/Motorcraft
April 25, 2017 1:00 pm

Motorcraft Continues To Improve Offerings With First-Quarter Product Actions

aftermarketNews Staff

aftermarketNews Staff,

The first quarter of 2017 saw the continued introduction of new Motorcraft products designed to streamline inventory and reduce prices, according to Ford.

Ford has introduced several new products intended to meet the needs of shops and suppliers. The latest product actions expand Motorcraft product coverage, making it easier to stock necessary parts at competitive prices, according to the automaker.

These new products include:

  • Thirty-seven new part numbers for Motorcraft hub and bearing assemblies that are used for crossovers, SUVs and trucks, including later life-cycle vehicle applications.
  • Motorcraft front and rear brake pads are now available for 2015-‘17 Transit vans, including Super Duty pads specifically designed for fleets.
  • Fifty-five part numbers in a new line of Motorcraft starters, which provide coverage for most Ford and Lincoln vehicles (including later life-cycle vehicles).

Ford says Motorcraft product introductions will continue throughout this year and beyond, offering competitive prices and inventory changes to benefit dealers/distributors, shops and consumers. All parts come with Motorcraft’s two-year/unlimited mileage warranty.*

*Limited labor costs. No commercial exceptions. See seller for warranty details.

