Motorcar Parts Of America Reassigns Operational Responsibilities

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. announced it has reassigned the responsibilities of the chief operating officer position to enhance efficiency, technological innovation and new product line introductions.

Steve Kratz, who served as chief operating officer, has been appointed to the newly created position of vice president, new technologies. The chief operating officer position will be divided into two categories: under-the-hood and under-the-car product lines.

Doug Schooner, currently chief manufacturing officer, also will serve as senior vice president, operations for the under-the-car product lines.

Bryan Cain, who most recently served as senior vice president of supply chain, has assumed the position as senior vice president, operations for rotating electrical.

“We greatly appreciate Steve’s contributions as chief operating officer and look forward to benefiting from his role focusing on new technologies,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and CEO.

“The organizational changes noted above are intended to augment our customer-centric focus and enable the company to further distinguish itself as a leading supplier to the automotive aftermarket. We have a dynamic team of executives, and our ability to embrace change and innovate is truly impressive. Our entire organization is committed to growth and enhancing shareholder value, and we all look forward to continued success,” said Joffe.

In addition, the company announced the appointment of Jack Vollbrecht as senior vice president, strategy and government relations – a newly created position. His primary responsibilities include assisting with developing ongoing business strategies and coordinating the company’s government affairs outreach activities at the federal, state and local levels; and, identifying proactive legislative opportunities and related activities to support the company’s business interests within the automotive aftermarket sector.

An industry veteran, Vollbrecht most recently served as senior vice president, business development and government relations for Remy International Inc. He previously served as president and CEO of Unit Parts Co., which was acquired by Remy in 2005. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and business economics from Duke University.

Joffe said, “Jack offers a wealth of unique automotive aftermarket experience that will be invaluable to the company as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans, including organic growth, product line expansion and acquisitions. We look forward to benefiting from Jack’s advice and counsel at an exciting time in the company’s evolution.”