Mopar Honors ‘Top Tech’ Award Winners

The 27 best and brightest FCA US LLC dealership technicians were recognized as Mopar “Top Tech” winners during an award ceremony held on Jan. 10 at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Michigan.

Pietro Gorlier, head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA – Global, was on hand to help honor the 27 elite technicians chosen from a pool of 25,000 eligible FCA US dealership techs. The Mopar “Top Tech” program, introduced in 2014, recognizes elite-performing technicians in categories including fixed first visit (FFV) scores, dealership tenure and training achievements.

“Customer satisfaction and retention will continue to be key drivers of our business, regardless of vehicle or make,” said Gorlier. “The decision to purchase a particular vehicle brand is determined not only by the attributes of the vehicle, but also as importantly by the level of service that the customers receive. That is why it’s so critical to make sure that our top technicians receive the proper training, and that we recognize superstars of the service lane, such as these 27 high-performing technicians, as well as the dealerships that support them.”

The Mopar “Top Tech” program also awards the 72 top technicians (including the elite 27 “Top Tech” winners) with a Mopar “Top Tech”-branded tool kit, comprised of a Snap-on four-drawer roll tool cart, 1/2-inch Snap-on cordless impact wrench and 3/8–inch Snap-on cordless impact wrench. In addition, each quarter the “Top Tech” program honors 1,000 high-performing technicians at four different recognition levels, including 75 designated as top Platinum performers, 100 Gold, 200 Silver and 625 Bronze level technicians.

The prestigious Mopar “Top Tech” winners participate in an all-inclusive two-day trip to Metro Detroit. In addition to the awards banquet, “Top Tech” recipients received a tour of the FCA US headquarters and tech center on Jan. 10, with a visit to the Warren Truck Assembly Plant and the industry preview of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The roster of 27 Mopar “Top Tech” award recipients encompasses technicians from 15 states: