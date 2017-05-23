MOOG Steering And Suspension Brand Introduces New Control Arm Bump Stop, Expands Coverage In April

MOOG, the steering and suspension brand from Federal-Mogul Motorparts, recently launched a new Control Arm Bump Stop (K201426) for GM trucks, in addition to expanding its coverage throughout the month of April. MOOG has increased its number of potential repair opportunities in the market by introducing 48 new parts.

The new General Motors Truck MOOG Control Arm Bump Stop features design enhancements to provide improved durability and performance, while also extending the life of the product due to its revised geometric shape, helping to reduce the chance of part failure. MOOG K201426 is made from an enhanced microcellular urethane material with optimized spring rate to provide improved ride and excellent load handling ability. Now available from local MOOG distributors, the Control Arm Bump Stop is fitted for more than 3 million GM trucks, including the 1999-2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, the 2001-’10 Silverado 2500 HD, and the 2000-’13 Suburban 2500; and the 2001-’03 and 2005-’06 GM Sierra 1500 HD, the 2001-’06 Sierra 3500 and 2000-’13 Yukon XL 2500.

Also in the month of April, MOOG continued its product expansion by introducing 30 new Chassis products, including parts for more than 2.4 million Ford Motor Co. vehicles. These new parts are Steering Knuckle Inserts (K150348, front rear) for the 2006-’12 Ford Fusion, 2007-’12 Lincoln MKZ and 2006 Zephyr, and the 2006-’11 Mercury Milan; Steering Idler Arms (K400026, K400027) for the 2011-’16 Ford F250 Super Duty and F350 Super Duty; and a suspension ball joint (K500313, front lower) for 2010-’14 Ford Mustang.

In addition, MOOG has expanded its control arm offerings with 17 new products, including Suspension Control Arms and Ball Joint Assemblies (RK100168, front left upper; RK100169, front right upper) for more than 1.4 million 2011-’17 Dodge Durangos and Jeep Grand Cherokees; and Suspension Control Arms (RK642743, rear lower front) for more than 1.4 million 2010 Buick Allures, 2010-’15 LaCrosses, and 2011-’15 Regals; 2014-’17 Chevrolet Impalas, 2013-’15 Malibus and Malibu Limiteds (2016); and the 2010-’11 Saab 9-5.

“The addition of all these products, along with the introduction of the MOOG Control Arm Bump Stop, demonstrates our commitment to expanding our product line to offer technicians comprehensive coverage for their customers,” said Kevin Kolath, director, product and business development, Steering and Suspension, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “The MOOG team is dedicated to adding coverage and innovative products in order to maintain its position as the industry leader of premium steering and suspension parts and providing technicians even more repair opportunities every month.”

To learn more about these and all the other new MOOG products, visit MOOGParts.com or contact a MOOG supplier.