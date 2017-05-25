MOOG Brand Honored By Advance Auto Parts For eCatalog Content Excellence

Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ MOOG Steering and Suspension brand received the Receiver’s Choice Award from Advance Auto Parts during the recent Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) Knowledge Exchange annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri. The MOOG brand was recognized for excellence in developing and delivering product information – including application data, product attribute data and digital assets – that drives success at the point of sale.

“Advance has very high standards when it comes to the quality and value of supplier data, and we are extremely proud to have met those requirements,” said Brent Berman, Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ director of training and consumer experience. “We recognize and embrace the responsibility to support each of our industry-leading brands with the most complete, accurate and timely product information.”

Product data plays a vital role not only in the store setting, but also within the rapidly growing B2B and B2C eCommerce channels, according to Federal-Mogul. The companies’ partnership in deploying world-class digital content ultimately helps Advance customers more easily find and purchase quality replacement parts for virtually any repair.

“Our professional and do-it-yourself customers rely on Advance to offer the best brands and products combined with a superior buying experience that is supported by world-class product content and application data,” said Doreen Slayter, Advance Auto Parts director of content services. “We congratulate the MOOG and Federal-Mogul Motorparts teams for helping us meet the needs and expectations of our customers.”