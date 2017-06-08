Monte Ahuja Returns To Transtar Industries As CEO And Chairman Of The Board

Transtar Industries Inc., has announced the return of Monte Ahuja as CEO and chairman of the Board. Ahuja, in partnership with a well-regarded financial institution, recently acquired a significant share in Transtar.

Ahuja founded Transtar in 1975 and led the company until his retirement in 2010. Under his leadership, the company grew from a single-location warehouse in a suburb of Cleveland to the one of the largest distributors of transmission and drivetrain-related parts in the world.

“I can’t seem to stay away from this industry,” said Ahuja, who exited the business in 2005 and again in 2010. “Transtar is the primary company in the transmission industry. As founder, when the opportunity to lead this first-class company presented itself, I couldn’t say no.”

Ahuja has been a lifelong philanthropist and since his “retirement” he has been involved in many charitable endeavors, including the Naples Children & Education Foundation, where he continues to serve as a trustee. Ahuja also served as chairman of the board for both Cleveland State University and University Hospitals, where he remains deeply engaged as a board member and on the executive committee. The Monte Ahuja College of Business and Ahuja Medical Center bear his name.

“I believe that Monte’s vision and leadership are critical to sustaining and growing Transtar’s position and reputation in the industry,” said Tim Lavelle, a member of Transtar’s board of directors. “There is no better person to run Transtar than the man who founded the company and contributed to its growth for more than three decades. We are privileged and honored to have him return to the company.”

Most recently, Ahuja was chairman of the board of Transmaxx LLC., a technology-driven driveline parts distributor headquartered in Solon, Ohio. Transtar has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Transmaxx.

“I am very excited for this new challenge and opportunity,” said Ahuja. “Transtar and Transmaxx share the same business philosophy and this combination will strengthen our position in the market. I look forward to building on the existing foundation and making a great company even greater.”