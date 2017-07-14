Monroe ‘Shockmobiles’ Enter 2nd Half Of Summer Mobile Tour, Introducing Consumers To The ‘Feel The Difference’ Guarantee

Monroe has announced that its two popular “Shockmobiles” have visited dozens of cities across North America this summer to introduce and educate consumers on the new Monroe “Feel the Difference” Guarantee and the importance of ride control inspections. Already logging more than 4,000 combined miles this summer, the two vehicles will travel thousands more as they enter the second half of the tour.

Now in its fourth year, the mobile marketing program was designed to help educate consumers about the importance of having their vehicles’ shocks and struts inspected and to help reinforce service providers’ recommendations to replace worn ride control units.

This year, the program also is tied to Tenneco’s exclusive new “Feel the Difference” guarantee, a risk-free trial consumer offer that enables service providers to promise ride control customers that they will feel a positive difference in handling and overall ride quality or receive their money back.

Driven by a pair of Monroe brand ambassadors, each Monroe Shockmobile has visited hundreds of automotive service locations during the first half of the 10-week tour, including stops in major cities in California; Colorado; Idaho; Illinois; Kentucky; Michigan; Utah; and Virginia. Upcoming stops will include dozens of locations in Alabama; Florida; Michigan; Minnesota; New Jersey; Ohio; Ontario, Canada; and Texas.

The brand ambassadors are interacting with consumers, shop owners and service technicians while documenting their experiences via the Monroe brand’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (@MonroeShocks) platforms. Both Shockmobiles feature Feel the Difference guarantee graphics and encourage the use of #FeelTheDifference and #Shockmobile hashtags on any of the brand’s social channels.

“Our Monroe Shockmobiles are truly a summer favorite as the brand ambassadors make daily stops at shops and meet and interact with customers and consumers all summer long,” said Denise Hanefeld, brand and marketing manager, North America Aftermarket, Tenneco. “The Shockmobiles and brand ambassadors illustrate Monroe’s commitment to educating consumers about the important role ride control products play in steering, stopping and stability and remind consumers to have ride control products inspected at regular intervals.”

The tour runs concurrently with the Monroe “Feel the Difference Quote It” sweepstakes, which offers consumers a chance to win $500 via check. To enter the sweepstakes, consumers need only have their vehicle’s shocks or struts quoted for replacement and then text (or email in Canada) a picture of the yellow “Feel the Difference” tear pad label to Monroe. More information is available at Monroe.com.

To learn more about the Monroe Shockmobile, Monroe ride control products and the Feel the Difference Guarantee, contact your Monroe supplier and/or log on to monroe.com.